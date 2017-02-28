The dates have been set (3rd-5th March ’17), and with such an assertive tagline, Spree ’17 is definitely going to be bigger and better than any this campus has witnessed.

With national participation and athletes pouring in from colleges across the length and breadth of this country, there is bound to be healthy participation and an eagerness to display one’s sporty edge on the pitch.

Having been established as one of the better Sports Festivals in the calendar year, this Spree there has been some welcome additions in terms of new sports.

For the first time ever, the campus will host sports such as Kabaddi and Squash, apart from the traditional sports of Basketball, Football, Badminton and Cricket. Come next March, strive, stretch, excel and Summon Your Champion!

Achint Gupta – Events Head 7057977101 Anchint Ahuja -PR Head 7767012904

www.bits-spree.org