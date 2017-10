Introducing ‘The Famous Sunday Brunch’

at Planet Hollywood Goa

Venue: Fame Pool Deck

Timings: 12:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Menu: Serving Pan asian and Goan food (Sushi, Mongolian Hot Pot, stir fries, live grill, Thai, Malay, Lankan & Goan curries)

Non Alcoholic @ 1499/- & Alcoholic @ 1999/- Call now 08326751000 or 91 9168696172

Planet Hollywood Goa, Utorda Beach, Salcete