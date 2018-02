“ Visit our Science Exhibition organized by young scientists of Sunday Science School. They will display their projects on various science topics and explain the science basics. It is open for science lovers, parents , teachers, and students.”at

Shanmukhananda Sabhagraha

C/o Shri Ganapati & Shri Murugan Mandir

Near Military Camp, Rawanfond,

Margao, Goa.

From 9.00 a.m to 1.00 p.m

Contact Kedar N Kulkarni 9226969355 /8668751857