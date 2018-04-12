Home Sports Super Cup: FC Goa thrash Jamshedpur FC to book semifinal berth NewsSports Super Cup: FC Goa thrash Jamshedpur FC to book semifinal berth By Digital Goa - April 12, 2018, 10 :31 pm FC Goa thrashed Jamshedpur FC 5-1 in a match which saw six players being sent off at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday to enter the semifinals of the Super Cup. The Goan outfit will now face East Bengal in the semis on April 16 - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS GSCB earns Rs 10.79 Cr profit fist time in 50 years Digital Goa - April 12, 2018, 10 :49 pm Union Minister Suresh Prabhu to be in Goa on April 14 Digital Goa - April 12, 2018, 10 :36 pm Transport Dept suspends permit of Panaji –Taleigao bus involved in accident at bus stand... Digital Goa - April 12, 2018, 9 :58 pm FDA bans sale of steriod products without doctors prescription Digital Goa - April 12, 2018, 9 :06 pm