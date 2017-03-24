Home Events Super live Music Festival- A 3 Days of Music At Guru Restaurant,... Events Super live Music Festival- A 3 Days of Music At Guru Restaurant, North Anjuna from 26th to 28th March By Team Digital Goa - March 24, 2017, 11 :55 am A 3 Days of Music Super live Miusic Festival At Guru Restaurant, North Anjuna Celebrating 50 years 26th- Day 1- Indian Classical Fusion 27th- Day 2- Jazz Blues and Funk 28th- Day 3- rock n Roll Entry 3 Days-500/- 1 Day- 300/- contact- 9960956691 - Advertisement -EDITOR PICKS Sakhali MLA Pramod Sawant Is New Speaker of Goa legislative assembly Team Digital Goa - March 22, 2017, 1 :32 pm CM Parrikar Allocates Portfolios To His Minsters Team Digital Goa - March 20, 2017, 4 :47 pm Public Hearing To Discuss MPT Expansion Plans Postponed Team Digital Goa - March 20, 2017, 12 :58 pm Ready To Apologise If The 1000Cr Figure is Wrong – AICC General Secretary Team Digital Goa - March 19, 2017, 8 :53 pm