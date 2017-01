Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Goa government regarding petition of Shri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik challenging the Goa government order to ban him from entering Goa.

However, apex court refused to grant interim relief of stay on the Goa government’s order. The Court has sought a response in four weeks. It may be noted that Goa government has imposed ban on Muthalik’s entry in Goa for last couple of years fearing law and order problem in the state.