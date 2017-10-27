Home Breaking News Supreme Court issues notices to Goa govt in petition seeking reduction in... Supreme Court issues notices to Goa govt in petition seeking reduction in annual ore production By Digital Goa - October 27, 2017, 11 :38 am Supreme Court issues notices to Goa govt in petition seeking reduction in annual ore production - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Supreme Court issues notice on Goa Foundation application for cap reduction Team Digital Goa - October 26, 2017, 10 :37 pm Train services restored on Konkan Railway route Digital Goa - October 26, 2017, 10 :03 pm 45% Panchayats in Goa identified as economically weaker Panchayats Digital Goa - October 26, 2017, 10 :01 pm Balrath employees demand regularisation of service, warn of strike if demands not met Digital Goa - October 26, 2017, 9 :51 pm