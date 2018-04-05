Home Breaking News Supreme Court today allowed transportation of ore lying outside lease area in... Supreme Court today allowed transportation of ore lying outside lease area in Goa by barges while hearing Vedanta SLP. HC had stopped ore transport By Digital Goa - April 5, 2018, 2 :15 pm Supreme Court today allowed transportation of ore lying outside lease area in Goa by barges while hearing Vedanta SLP. HC had stopped ore transport - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS 2 Karnataka thieves nabbed by Mapusa police, Booty recovered Digital Goa - April 5, 2018, 9 :55 pm Extra pumps will be installed by WRD to remove water from mining pits –... Digital Goa - April 5, 2018, 9 :30 pm Trial of British woman murdered at Canacona to begin on Friday Digital Goa - April 5, 2018, 8 :45 pm Mining leases renewal decision taken in Parrikars tenure: Parsekar Digital Goa - April 5, 2018, 5 :48 pm