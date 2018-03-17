Home Breaking News Supreme Court upheld conviction of Serial killer Mahanand Naik in murder case Supreme Court upheld conviction of Serial killer Mahanand Naik in murder case By Digital Goa - March 17, 2018, 12 :21 pm Supreme Court upheld conviction of Serial killer Mahanand Naik in murder case - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS HC disposes of petition by Goa foundation challenging approvals to Projects by IPB. Govt... Digital Goa - March 16, 2018, 9 :56 pm RTO offices to remain open on Sunday, March 18 Digital Goa - March 16, 2018, 9 :22 pm Bardez, Pernem, Tiswadi and Bicholim taluka’s to experience power outage on March 17 Digital Goa - March 15, 2018, 9 :55 pm Youth stabbed at Calangute, accused nabbed Digital Goa - March 15, 2018, 9 :49 pm