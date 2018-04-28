Union commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu said here on Saturday that the government plans to turn Goa into a logistics hub of the country.

“We are going to make Goa the logistics hub of the country. There are four coastal states on the Western coast- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Goa. After Mumbai, the biggest airport that is going to come up is in Goa (in Mopa),” he said.

He said the existence of two airports in Goa, including the second facility at Mopa, which will be commissioned in 2020, would help position Goa as a logistics hub.

According to him, once the Mopa airport is commissioned, it will have the capacity to handle 30 million tourists annually