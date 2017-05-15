Computer Dealer’s Forum of Goa (CDFG) has raised apprehension about the Cyberage related tender recently floated by ITG and appealed to the government to provide fair business opportunity to competent computer dealers across Goa. Info Tech Corporation of Goa has floated the tender to procure 45,000 laptops to be distributed to the students of class XI and XII. Alleging that tenders related to cyberage were given to select few dealers in the past the forum has asked the government to avoid systematic prevention of the competent Goan computer dealers through restrictive clauses. The dealers have also warned that they will be compelled to close 400 odd enterprises across Goa if the government does not pay heed to their appeal rendering over 3000 educated Goan youth jobless.