The Vasco police have registered an offence against suspended police constable Moinuddin Khwaja for duping an old couple for Rs 33 lakhs. Khwaja is accused of swindling hard earned money from the couple who had tiffin supplying business on the pretext of investing it in gold business with a promise to give them double profit. Even after two years when Khaja failed to return the money the couple lodged a complaint. “Khaja is known to be notorious and is presently suspended and he even has deserted the state . Offence under section 406, 420 has been registered against him and police are on a lookout for him,” informed DYSP Sunita Sawant.