Home Breaking News Swearing in of Vishwajit & Mauvin tomorrow at 4 pm Swearing in of Vishwajit & Mauvin tomorrow at 4 pm By Team Digital Goa - April 12, 2017, 10 :37 am Swearing in of Vishwajit & Mauvin tomorrow at 4 pm - Advertisement -EDITOR PICKS Heavy and medium commercial goods vehicle and inter state buses to be temporarily ... Team Digital Goa - April 11, 2017, 2 :50 pm WRD Minister pitches for a state wide ban on late night parties Team Digital Goa - April 11, 2017, 11 :14 am Mine dept sets 8 MT target for ore extraction before monsoon Team Digital Goa - April 11, 2017, 11 :11 am Major crackdown on matka gambling in the state, over 100 arrrested Team Digital Goa - April 11, 2017, 11 :07 am