The swine flu cases in Goa are on the decline and there has been no swine flu death reported in Goa in last one week. Speaking to Digital Goa, epidemiologist Dr Utkarsh Betodkar said that the reported swine flu death case in Shiroda was not due to swine flu but for some other reason. There have been 11 swine flu deaths and 240 swine flu cases reported in the state since January this year. The swine flu cases were at the peak during July and August and are declining now, Dr Betodkar said.