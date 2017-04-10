Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today asked BJP workers to talk less & perform more for the development of Goa while replying to the felicitation organized by BJP at Campal this evening. He also asked the BJP workers to seriously introspect the reasons for winning less number of seats in the last elections. BJP National President Amit Shah said only BJP govt can give stable govt in Goa and added that BJP will make it modern and model state will the help of coalition partners. Goa BJP in-charge Nitin Gadkari justified BJP’s move to cobble together coalition government in Goa and said it is very much constitutional and legal.