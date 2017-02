GCCI’S Young Entreprenurs Forum(YEF) Meetup for – FEB 2017 is scheduled on Thursday 23rd Feb from 4pm to 6pm at GCCI, Panaji.

The topic for the event is ‘Being Legal In Startups’. The speakers are Ms Janaki Sincro, Associate & Practising Company Secretary and Maeya Salatry. To reserve a seat over phone call 0832-2424252