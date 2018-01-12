Calangute police have arrested 23-years-old one Tanzanian woman Mary Daudi Gwalti for overstaying in India. While conducting random checks of foreign nationals residing in the area, police stumbled upon this lady who was staying in Cayden’s Place Guest House at Gaurawado with forged visa. Further inquiry revealed that she was illegal staying in India. The facts were confirmed with FRRO Panaji and it was revealed that her visa is issued to some other person. Accused lady was arrested. The owner of the Guest House is being booked for not filling the C forms.