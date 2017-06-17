Tarun Tejpal’s counsel Adv Pramod Kumar Dubey moved a petition in the court today to keep media and other people away from court proceeding. The court accepted the request following which journalists were asked to leave. The matter will be heard only in presence of applicant and respondent and their counsels. Former Tehelka magazine editor Tejpal appeared before the fast track court here today in lieu of the sexual harassment charges slapped against him. In November 2013, Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague in the elevator of a five-star hotel, at an event in Goa.