Around 20,000 tourist taxis continues to remain off the road in Goa for the second day today.

The taxi operators protesting at the Azad Maidan in Panaji were visited by several political leaders including those from ruling as well as the opposition.Government has invoked Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in the state and declared the strike as illegal. The Act includes a list of “essential services” and gives police the right to arrest, without a warrant, anybody violating its provisions.