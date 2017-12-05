Property related violators will be fined upto Rs 10 lakh once the TCP act gets amended informed Goa’s Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai.

The TCP Act amendments will be put before cabinet tomorrow he added.

“Fine for Various violations will be Rs 10 lakh instead of Rs 1 lakh. Proposal to this effect will also come before the cabinet tomorrow,” Vijai said.

The amendments also propose abolition of infrastructure tax for single family dwelling built within 250 sqmt area. “But applicant should be Goan. TCP act amendment will also define who is a Goan. Applicants father too need to be from Goa,” Sardesai elaborated.