TCP Board to form water harvesting guidelines by April 10 By Digital Goa - March 19, 2018, 9 :20 pm TCP Board has also decided to formulate guidelines for rain water harvesting by April 10. “We can’t waste 125 inches of annual rainfall in times when wars are and could be fought for water ! ,” Vijai added. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Common man is bearing the brunt of policies designed for select few by successive... Digital Goa - March 19, 2018, 9 :47 pm TCP Board to form water harvesting guidelines by April 10 Digital Goa - March 19, 2018, 9 :20 pm GSM demands dissolution of govt for failing to maintain law and order Digital Goa - March 19, 2018, 9 :13 pm Agitators block traffic flow at Panaji Bus stand. Both bridges blocked from Panaji side... Digital Goa - March 19, 2018, 2 :17 pm