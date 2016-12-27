Home Breaking News TCP conveyed govt approval of Vasco,Panaji & Mapusa ODPs to concern PDAs.... TCP conveyed govt approval of Vasco,Panaji & Mapusa ODPs to concern PDAs. PDAs will now issue the notification notifying 3 ODPs says CTP Putturaju By Team Digital Goa - December 27, 2016, 10 :56 am TCP conveyed govt approval of Vasco,Panaji & Mapusa ODPs to concern PDAs. PDAs will now issue the notification notifying 3 ODPs says CTP Putturaju NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike380FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Parrikar, Naik on loggerheads over Madkaikar’s entry in BJP - - December 26, 2016, 10 :26 am GMC Patient Attendants & Sweepers To Go On Indefinite Strike From 30 Dec Team Digital Goa - December 24, 2016, 7 :50 pm Unauthorised Structures Application Date to be extended by 1 Month -CM Team Digital Goa - December 23, 2016, 5 :39 pm Govt cuts VAT To Keep Petrol Under 60 Team Digital Goa - December 23, 2016, 3 :15 pm