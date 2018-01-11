Home Breaking News TCP files FIR in massive hill cutting in Tuem,Pernem TCP files FIR in massive hill cutting in Tuem,Pernem By Digital Goa - January 11, 2018, 2 :42 pm TCP files FIR in massive hill cutting in Tuem,Pernem - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS National Geographic Explorer Malaika Vaz Bags National Youth Award Team Digital Goa - January 11, 2018, 12 :30 pm Six illegal shacks demolished in Calangute and Candolim Digital Goa - January 10, 2018, 10 :43 pm Auctions for cashew zones in Goa to begin from January 17 Digital Goa - January 10, 2018, 9 :33 pm Bus charred to ashes at Thivim-Madel, all passengers safe Digital Goa - January 10, 2018, 7 :57 pm