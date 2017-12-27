Home News Teenagers dead body found at Nerul News Teenagers dead body found at Nerul By Digital Goa - December 27, 2017, 9 :09 pm Dead body of a teenager has been found at Nerul today. The body was found near the Nerul bridge. The deceased in suspected to be resident of Aradi, Nerul. Police are further investing the case. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Mamlatdar stays sluice gate lease auction process in St Andre area Digital Goa - December 27, 2017, 10 :36 pm High level of pollution in Mandovi is result of ‘Casinoisation’ – AAP Digital Goa - December 27, 2017, 10 :11 pm Reconstitution of GSPCB challenged in HC Digital Goa - December 27, 2017, 10 :06 pm Local arrested with Rs 11,000 worth Ganja Digital Goa - December 27, 2017, 9 :21 pm