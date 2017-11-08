Home Events Job Opening – Wanted tele-callers for a recruitment company located in Panjim Events Job Opening – Wanted tele-callers for a recruitment company located in Panjim By Team Digital Goa - November 8, 2017, 10 :05 am Wanted tele-callers for a recruitment company located in Panjim. Applicants from close by locations preferred. Walk-in for personal interviews with updated copy of resume and recent passport size photograph. Contact: 9823386660. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Nigerian national arrested for possession of drugs, invalid passport Digital Goa - November 7, 2017, 10 :15 pm Subhash Velingkar forms new NGO with break away RSS activist Digital Goa - November 7, 2017, 10 :14 pm Demonetisation checked terror financing, says Parrikar Digital Goa - November 7, 2017, 10 :04 pm Truckers firm of their demand of transportation price hike, Day 2 of tense situation... Digital Goa - November 7, 2017, 5 :37 pm