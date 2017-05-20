Maharashtra government has threatened to stop power supply to Terekhol area if Goa government fails to clear the dues of Rs 1.5 crores.The village of Terekhol gets power supply from Maharashtra govt for its proximity to Maharashtra. However, residents of Terekhol pay electricity bill to Goa govt which in turn pays to Maharashtra government. The villagers of Terekhol will suffer if Maharashtra govt snaps electricity to the village though villagers pay their bill on time. Understanding the gravity of the issue, Goa electricity dept officials held a meeting with Maharashtra counterparts in Mumbai recently.