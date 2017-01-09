Three civilians working with General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) were killed earlier today in a pre-dawn terror attack. The GREF is the parent cadre force of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) that builds and maintains border roads in the country.

“At a time when our army base camp is being attacked by terrorists, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar is sitting in his office at Goa, busy distributing party tickets. He may have started his political career in Goa, but he is a Union Minister. It is unfortunate to see that our army base camp is being attacked and he is busy in Goa’s politics. Prime Minister Modi should intervene in this matter,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

