The last session of the Open Forum in 48th International Film Festival of India discussed on the topic: ‘Digital Revolution…Changing Face of Cinema’.
Talking about Entertainment Society of Goa’s future projects, Rajendra Talak informed that new integrated complex for film festival will come into place in 2019. ESG is coming out with more and more technology driven projects, he informed.
