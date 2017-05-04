High Court directed the Goa Government and the State Election Commission(SEC) to hold the Panchayat polls in Goa on or before June 12 while disposing one of the petition pertaining to the Panchayat Polls today. SEC submitted that they need at least 33 days after notification for poll preparedness. HC while declined the contention of the state government that the delimitation was delayed due to assembly election code of conduct asked the authorities to conduct the elections on or before June 12. The panchayat polls were earlier fixed on June 17 by the govt.