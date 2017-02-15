Shantaram Naik M.P. in a statement issued today has said that some news papers have reported that collectors of Goa have been empowered to go into the issue of dual citizenship for Indian citizens residing in Goa, which is, factually not correct, and that, the notification dated 22.11.2016 was issued in order to protect the voting rights of Goans.

Naik said since a number of Goans had registered their births in Portugal, it was argued by some that they cease to be Indian citizens, which was not the correct position of law.

Naik said that issue of dual citizenship is altogether a different matter and, the government of India, it appears, is presently, not inclined to consider the issue, however, Congress party in Goa have decided to pursue the matter with the government, which is an independent matter, not covered by present notification.

Naik said that the limited object of the notification dated 22.11.2016 is ensure that the names of those who have merely registered their births in Portugal should not lose their voting rights in Goa.

Naik said that he had taken up the issue vigorously with the Home Ministry, and that had even introduced a bill to amend The Citizenship Act 1955.

Naik said that instead of issuing the notification dated 22.11.2016 , it would have been ideal if the central government had accepted his amendment , introduced in the Rajya Sabha, which he proposed to section 9 of Citizenship Act 1955, through which , he proposed to add a proviso after sub – section (1) which said that

“ provided further that no citizen of India, shall be deemed to have lost his citizenship merely on grounds of his or her availing the facility conferred by the order enacted by Portuguese Government, of registering their births in Portugal, to the Indian citizens, residing in the territory of erstwhile Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, then ruled by the Government of Portugal, unless such Indian citizens voluntarily apply for the citizenship of that country with specific intension of renouncing the citizenship of India.”

Naik said that the procedure presently adopted by the Central Government is cumbersome and will create tremendous hardships as, by this procedure, every citizen who has registered his or her birth in Portugal purely with a view to get a better access to education in foreign Universities, will have to appear now,before the collector to prove that he or she is the citizen of India with proof of documents which have not been specified yet in the notification.

Naik said the object of the notification is to only know whether an Indian citizen residing in Goa has voluntarily acquired citizenship of another country.

Naik said it is only those Indian citizens residing in Goa who have obtained Portuguese passport will cease to be Indian citizens and therefore will have no voting rights but others will enjoy their full voting rights.

Naik said that the Central Government which speaks of Ease of Doing Business, Digital India, simplification of laws, facilities for NRIs, has unfortunately made a mess of citizenship issue.