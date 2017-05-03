The Offshore Patrol Vessel, ‘Sindhulara’ for Sri Lankan navy was launched at the hands of Priti Gupta, wife of A K Gupta, Secretary Defence, Production, on Tuesday afternoon at Goa Shipyard Limited. Gupta congratulated GSL team for proving itself good enough not only for nation’s defence departments but also for the defence of friendlier nations. This vessel was built by GSL, under watchful eyes of Sri Lankan team. He said, Indian shipbuilding has transformed itself from buying Navy to building navy and designer Navy. He congratulated th GSL team for their historical turnover in last three years. He also informed that last month an MOU was signed with South Coria for co-operation in ship building sector.