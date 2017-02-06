An Olive Ridley turtle that laid 133 eggs at Galgibaga beach at 4am on Sunday has added to the turtle lovers’ delight, as the total nesting on Goan beaches has risen to six in just over a fortnight.

Two turtles first arrived at Morjim and Agonda on the same day on January 19 to start a delayed nesting season. But three more flippered visitors surfaced quietly at the beach sites amidst the election din and scorching January heat and soon took the tally to five with the total eggs laid to about 540 in number.

Forest officials and local residents are slowly getting used to the delayed arrival of turtles for nesting. In the past, the season would start anytime after September and end by March-April.

