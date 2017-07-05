The distribution of third portfolio to the cabinet ministers will be done after assembly session, announced CM Manohar Parrikar today. All his cabinet collegues were given single major portfolio at immediately after oath taking. However, the second portfolio was distributed after a month. The third portfolio will be distributed after assembly session which is will be held later this month. To another query, CM ruled out handing over the charge of CM to any of his collegues stating that there is no need for the same as he will be out of state just for 5 days