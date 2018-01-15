The carnival parade will be held along the Miramar Donapaula road this year announced GTDC chairman Nilesh Cabral. “Carnival parade will be held this time from Miramar to Donapaula,” he said.
Cabral also informed that 6 Toilets are ready on coastline for inauguration and 30 more locations have been identified by GTDC for construction of toilets in coastal belt.
This year’s Carnaval Parade along Miramar Donapaula road – Cabral
