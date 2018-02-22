Home Breaking News Thousands of mining dependents gathered at Azad Maidan demanding early resumption of... Thousands of mining dependents gathered at Azad Maidan demanding early resumption of mining in Goa By Digital Goa - February 22, 2018, 10 :33 am Thousands of mining dependents gathered at Azad Maidan demanding early resumption of mining in Goa - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS CM Parrikar to present state budget 2018-19 at 3pm today Digital Goa - February 22, 2018, 3 :42 pm New iron ore mining policy to be formulated soon: Goa minister Digital Goa - February 21, 2018, 9 :47 pm MLAs rush to meet agitating mining dependents Digital Goa - February 21, 2018, 8 :32 pm No drug mafia in Goa, drugs smuggled for trade, consumption and transit states written... Digital Goa - February 21, 2018, 5 :56 pm