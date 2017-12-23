Home Breaking News Thousands served notices for not filing GST returns Thousands served notices for not filing GST returns By Digital Goa - December 23, 2017, 1 :49 pm Thousands served notices for not filing GST returns - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS FDA destroys 14 Kg substandard eatables at Mapusa Digital Goa - December 22, 2017, 10 :35 pm Calangute police raid shops selling banned tobacco products and cigarettes, 4 persons arrested Digital Goa - December 22, 2017, 10 :30 pm Mahadayi dispute: Northern Karnataka NGO calls for Bandh on Dec 27 Digital Goa - December 22, 2017, 9 :40 pm 70,000 smart meters to be installed in Panaji Digital Goa - December 22, 2017, 9 :32 pm