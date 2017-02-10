“Sur Jahan” earlier known as ‘Sufi Sutra’, is a World Peace Music Festival celebrating cultural plurality. The festival aims at creating a platform for cultural exchange and dialogue, awareness and understanding of culture and its diversity. Keeping in mind the Music is for Peace and Music for all, the organisers has conceptualized designed and are presenting this festival. Since its inception in 2011, the festival had participation of artists from 21 countries and 12 Indian states. The festival has created opportunities of collaboration among the groups and artists, leading to an integration of cultures. It is an non commercial, non ticketed festival with a motto of Motto for All and Music for Peace.

This is the Seventh edition of the festival and its third time in Goa. The international teams from Denmark, Czech Republic, Sweden, Russia and three national teams will participate in this festival.

The schedule of the todays programme is as follows –

Ellika Solo Rafael (Sweden) at 6 p.m., Otava Yo (Russia) at 7 p.m. and Punjab Qawwali (India) at 8 p.m.

Workshops- BraAgas at 10.30 a.m., Ale Moller Quartet at 11.45 a.m. and Tarak Khyapa at 1 p.m.