Minister for River Navigation, Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar today commissioned three new Ferry boats worth Rs 1.9 crore at Panaji Ferry ramp. Named as MALAR, AGAPUR and WADI-TALAULIM the boats will be plying on Ribander to Vhora, Madkai to Cortalim and Cortalim to Durbhat routes.

“Five old ferry boats which are corroded will be replaced soon,” he informed.