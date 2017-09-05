Three officials of Vedanta Limited’s Met Coke division in a village near here were booked on Tuesday after an engineer died in the factory premises on Monday, police said.According to a First Information Report filed at the Bicholim police station in North Goa district, Dinesh Kamat, shift in-charge, Adhip Pai, maintenance head and Navnath Vhatte, head of value added business of Vedanta Ltd have been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 336 (endangering life) and 304-A (negligence) in connection with the death of Umesh Pradhan