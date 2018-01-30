Goa government has issued a tidal alert to the people residing in low lying areas in the State of Goa, especially in Mormugao, Panaji, Vasco da Gama have been asked to remain on more alert to prevent themselves from the probable effect that can arise due to the Perigean Spring Tides.

“As per the alert received from Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), the tidal heights may be above normal in the low lying areas, due to the Perigean Spring Tides especially during high tide times (9.00 to 13.00 hours and 23.00 to 02.00 hours IST of next day) of January 30, 2018 to February 3, 2018,” states a release by the government.