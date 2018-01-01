The Revenue Department has issued weather advisory to the state as per the alert received from INCOlS. The tidal heights may be above normal in the low lying areas, due to the Perigean Spring Tides especially during high tide times (9am to 1pm and 11pm to 2am) of Jan 2 to Jan 5 states the alter warning. The low lying areas in the state of Goa, specially Mormugao, Panaji, Vasco da Gama have been advised to remain more alert to prevent the probable effect that can arise due to the Perigean Spring Tides.

A perigean spring tide is a tide that when the Moon’s perigee (its closest point to Earth during its 28-day elliptical orbit) coincides with a spring tide (when the Earth, Sun and Moon are nearly aligned every two weeks).