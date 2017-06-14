High drama was witnessed in ward no. 1 of the newly formed Quelossim panchayat during the counting of votes on Tuesday at Bhutte Bhatt ground. Deepa Naik and Salvador Fernandes initially got 131 votes each and due to the postal vote of Naik’s son, who is a government servant, she secured 132 votes, one more than her rival candidate. However, recounting was asked by Salvadore in which there was again tie of 132 each. Again recounting was asked for but the result remained same. Rohidas Naik the third candidate got 21 votes. Finally the returning officer decided to go for lottery system and Salvador Fernandes was declared winner.