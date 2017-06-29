Savio Carvalho a young lad from a very poor family in Tilamol, Curchorem has managed to grab a seat at the prestigious IIT Kanpur against all odds. Savio got 409th rank at the JEE advanced exam and will pursue his further studies at the institute in Computing and Mathematics. Savio hails from an extremely poor family and stays with his old grandmother and mother. When Goan civil society came to know of Savio’s achievement at the IIT entrance many hands came forward to help him financially and Savio is all set to pursue his dreams.