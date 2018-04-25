The Deputy Director of Panchayats Chandrakant Shetkar has directed the Tiswadi Block Development Officer to submit a report within 4 weeks regarding the alleged illegalities in the construction of a bungalow by Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar at Old Goa.

“The Block Development Officer has been directed to take action in terms of the provisions of the Goa Panchayat Raj Act and to submit his compliance report within four weeks,” informed Adv Aires Rodrigues who had served a legal notice on the Chief Secretary, North Goa Collector and the Director of Panchayats regarding the matter.