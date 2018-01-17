Tiswadi mamlatdar Sapana Bandodkar expressed concern over the bad state of sluice gates and bandhs across the Zuari -Mandovi coastline stretching from Old Goa jetty to Zuari bridge. during her surprise visit to the area today. The visiting team observed that doors of sluice gates were removed, majority of the sluice gates were damaged and that there was a huge breach of bandh at Dhongzo khazan of Mandur and Carambolim that has resulted in total submerging of the entire khazan belt. The team also observed illegal casting of net even when mamlatdar has stopped the auctions. The visit was based on the complaint filed by Khazan action committee. The committee has demanded strict action against violators.