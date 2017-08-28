Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today claimed that BJP’s victory in the by-elections was an endorsement of the BJP government by the people of Goa. “Moral strength of my government has increased with this victory. Opponents targeted me and Vishwajit and tried to play divisive politics,” CM said.

Analysing the win Parrikar said, “We got 138 votes less than what we expected. Cong always had its core voters. Girish retained it.”

Exuding confidence that his government will continue for 5 years without any issues, Parrikar said, “We are highly resonating frequency. My government will continue for 5 years. We don’t want more MLAs now from other parties. Present equation of the government is best. This is a stable government and there is no question of increasing the strength,” he added.

“False fact finding report was brought by NGO,” said Parrikar.