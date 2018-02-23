Home Breaking News Total size of budget presented today is Rs17,123 which is 6.86% bigger... Total size of budget presented today is Rs17,123 which is 6.86% bigger than last year.No tax proposals & no new schemes announced.4 day session ends By Digital Goa - February 23, 2018, 10 :53 am Total size of budget presented today is Rs17,123 which is 6.86% bigger than last year.No tax proposals & no new schemes announced.4 day session ends - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Parrikar to be at the helm of affairs despite his illness Digital Goa - February 22, 2018, 9 :25 pm Fake tenants loot bollywood actresses Goa property, she resorts to FB to warn Goans... Digital Goa - February 22, 2018, 8 :28 pm CM Parrikar to present state budget 2018-19 at 3pm today Digital Goa - February 22, 2018, 3 :42 pm New iron ore mining policy to be formulated soon: Goa minister Digital Goa - February 21, 2018, 9 :47 pm