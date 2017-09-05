Home News Tourism department contemplating ban on drinks in glass bottles on beaches News Tourism department contemplating ban on drinks in glass bottles on beaches By Digital Goa - September 5, 2017, 6 :15 pm Considering the demand from beach shack operators to ban supply of drinks in glass bottles on the beaches tourism minister has directed the Department of Tourism to work out a mechanism to bring in the necessary measures within the ambit of the law. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Home delivery service for smart card driving licenses & RC books launched Digital Goa - September 5, 2017, 6 :20 pm North Goa Taxi drivers oppose speed governors Digital Goa - September 4, 2017, 10 :28 pm Goa Traffic Police creates awareness about road safety Digital Goa - September 4, 2017, 9 :41 pm Stakeholders resolve to develop state of the art Tourism Infrastructure in Coastal Belts within... Digital Goa - September 4, 2017, 9 :19 pm