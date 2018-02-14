Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar stressed on the need spread tourism and reduce the dependence on the mining industry.

“We should not depend only on Mining. Tourism needs to be spread. I will love to have responsible tourists,” CM said.

Politicians have to be careful and avoid using harsh words advised Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. He was referring to the recent controversy over the harsh remarks made by ministers in his ministry.

Not only tourists even locals should not urinate on roads he added.