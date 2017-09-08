While the Goa government will be initiating the process shortly of enacting a law to take tough measures against indiscipline on the beaches like swimming after sunset or venturing into the sea in a drunken state, the government of Goa through the Dept of Tourism has issued an advisory today to all tourism stakeholders in the State requesting them to caution tourists not to risk their lives in the sea waters after sunset or if intoxicated.The Goa government has appealed to the tourism stakeholders i.e. hotels, guest houses, restaurants, taxi and tour operators, shack operators, water sports operators to sensitize tourists whom they come in contact with from venturing into the sea in unsafe conditions.